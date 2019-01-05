Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson was good in practice all week for the All-American Bowl and it played out that way in the game earlier today. The 6-3, 195-pounder was targeted three times, all in the end zone, and he came down with two of them for touchdowns. He was all smiles after the game talking about how he was able to be successful and how it felt scoring twice against some of the best players in the country.