Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson was one of the last prospects to jump into Michigan's 2019 class but he couldn't be happier with his decision. The 6-3, 195-pounder broke down why he picked U-M and why he waited and also talked about what Jim McElwain leaving did to his though process and how he's now vibing with wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels. All of that and more from the Connecticut standout.