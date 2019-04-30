Michigan Football Recruiting: Cornell Wheeler On New Staff, Official Plans
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler has been committed to Michigan since September of last year and has been to campus many times. His most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for U-M's spring game. Even though it wasn't actually much of a game, Wheeler still enjoyed his time inside Michigan Stadium and around the coaches.
