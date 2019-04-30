News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Cornell Wheeler On New Staff, Official Plans

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Llkpc7xpc4r3byjv6nml
Four-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler remains firmly committed to the Wolverines. (Brandon Brown)

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler has been committed to Michigan since September of last year and has been to campus many times. His most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for U-M's spring game. Even though it wasn't actually much of a game, Wheeler still enjoyed his time inside Michigan Stadium and around the coaches.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}