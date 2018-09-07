Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Cornell Wheeler Talks U-M, Andre Seldon, More

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Three-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler might be at Michigan's home opener tomorrow.
Brandon Brown

Michigan offered West Bloomfield (Mich.) High three-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler back in February indicating that they're interested in him but about a week ago, they were really able to show him what they think of him. Sep. 1 marked the first day that college coaches could reach out to 2020 prospects and it didn't take even one minute for Wheeler to feel the love.

