Michigan Football Recruiting: Daniyel Ngata Bonding Well With Jay Harbaugh

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Four-star running back Daniyel Ngata is extremely high on Michigan for a California kid.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Michigan offered Folsom (Calif.) High four-star running back Daniyel Ngata back in May and since then has remained one of his favorite schools. The 5-9, 185-pounder might be far away from Ann Arbor, but he's not letting that get in the way of his relationship building with one coach in particular.

