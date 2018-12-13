Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan offered Folsom (Calif.) High four-star running back Daniyel Ngata back in May and since then has remained one of his favorite schools. The 5-9, 185-pounder might be far away from Ann Arbor, but he's not letting that get in the way of his relationship building with one coach in particular.