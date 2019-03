Michigan just offered Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren in late-January and at that time, the 6-0, 173-pounder seemed very excited to have U-M as an option despite being committed to Oklahoma.

"Getting an offer is always a blessing but with it being Michigan it was even more exciting," he said. "My dad always tells me about Charles Woodson and makes me watch his YouTube videos so Iā€™m familiar with the history."

Now, Green-Warren is back on the market. The No. 12 cornerback and No. 124 overall prospect nationally decommitted from the Sooners and is officially a free agent again.