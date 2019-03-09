Michigan just offered Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren in late-January and at that time, the 6-0, 173-pounder seemed very excited to have U-M as an option despite being committed to Oklahoma.

"Getting an offer is always a blessing but with it being Michigan it was even more exciting," he said. "My dad always tells me about Charles Woodson and makes me watch his YouTube videos so I’m familiar with the history."

Now, Green-Warren is back on the market. The No. 12 cornerback and No. 124 overall prospect nationally decommitted from the Sooners and is officially a free agent again.



