Michigan Football Recruiting: Darion Green-Warren Will Officially Visit U-M

Despite being committed to Oklahoma, four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren seems to have a lot of interest in the Wolverines.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren has been committed to Oklahoma since July of last year but that didn't keep him from getting excited after he was offered by Michigan. The 6-0, 173-pounder picked up his offer from U-M a little over a week ago and is now very happy to have the Wolverines as an option.

