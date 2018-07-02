Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star strongide defensive end David Ojabo announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Ojabo is pledge No. 18 in Michigan's 2019 class and continues U-M's hot streak that now spans over two weeks.

Ojabo's commitment also marks the tenth one in the last two weeks alone, joining likes of Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez, Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All, Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnet three-star cornerback DJ Turner II, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County three-star athlete George Johnson III, Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray and Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet in the 2019 class, and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon and Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star receiver Kalil Branham in the 2020 class.