Michigan Football Recruiting: David Ojabo Commits To U-M
Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star strongide defensive end David Ojabo announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
C O M M I T T E D🎈 #TGFE pic.twitter.com/nywm5DQc5B— King Ojabo🎈 (@DavidOjabo) July 2, 2018
Ojabo is pledge No. 18 in Michigan's 2019 class and continues U-M's hot streak that now spans over two weeks.
Ojabo's commitment also marks the tenth one in the last two weeks alone, joining likes of Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez, Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All, Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnet three-star cornerback DJ Turner II, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County three-star athlete George Johnson III, Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray and Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet in the 2019 class, and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon and Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star receiver Kalil Branham in the 2020 class.
Ojabo is considered the No. 41 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 13 player in New Jersey. The 6-5, 240-pounder has a very unique background. He was born in Nigeria but grew up in Scotland and has only been playing football for one year because of it. He's not yet an expert at the game but his athleticism and upside are undeniable. He has unreal speed at his size and recently ran a 10.93 in the 100-meter dash — a personal record for him.
10.93s 100m (new PR) ⚡️🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/TPEvi6yRPR— King Ojabo🎈 (@DavidOjabo) May 7, 2018
---
