Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill is Michigan's top rated prospect in the 2019 class and the No. 1 safety in the reason. All week long down in San Antonio, he looked like it. He was fast, fluid and rarely tested. In the All-American Bowl however, he had a couple of plays he'd like to forget and he was quick to call himself out for a couple of missed tackles. He also recognized what he did well all week and really looks forward to getting better before heading to Ann Arbor.