Michigan Football Recruiting: Dax Hill Grades Performance, Talks U-M Future
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill is Michigan's top rated prospect in the 2019 class and the No. 1 safety in the reason. All week long down in San Antonio, he looked like it. He was fast, fluid and rarely tested. In the All-American Bowl however, he had a couple of plays he'd like to forget and he was quick to call himself out for a couple of missed tackles. He also recognized what he did well all week and really looks forward to getting better before heading to Ann Arbor.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news