Junior defensive back Malcolm Greene, out of Highland Springs (Va.) High, is closing in on 20 division one offers, including the likes of Clemson, Duke, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State and Virginia Tech. He’s planning a trip to Ann Arbor to see what the Wolverines have to offer, and the Virginia native is not afraid to branch out and leave home at the next level.

“I do plan on getting up to Ann Arbor but I do not have a set date just yet,” said Greene.





