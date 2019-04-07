Michigan Football Recruiting: DeaMonte Trayanum High On U-M's RB Board
Michigan offered Akron (Ohio) Hoban three-star athlete DeaMonte Trayanum more than a year ago but initially it was as a defensive prospect. Now, the 5-11, 210-pounder is being recruited by Jay Harbaugh as a running back and everyone seems to be just fine with that.
