{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 16:05:44 -0500') }} football

Michigan Football Recruiting: DeaMonte Trayanum High On U-M's RB Board

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Three-star athlete DeaMonte Trayanum has always been on U-M's board but his future position has shifted a bit.
Brandon Brown

Michigan offered Akron (Ohio) Hoban three-star athlete DeaMonte Trayanum more than a year ago but initially it was as a defensive prospect. Now, the 5-11, 210-pounder is being recruited by Jay Harbaugh as a running back and everyone seems to be just fine with that.

