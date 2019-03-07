Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Deontae Craig Thinking A Lot About U-M

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Three-star strongside defensive end Deontae Craig recently picked up an offer from Michigan.
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Culver Academies three-star strongside defensive end Deontae Craig visited Michigan several times last fall but he didn't pick up an offer until a recent visit for a basketball game. The 6-3, 225-pounder was anxious to visit as always but came to Ann Arbor feeling like he might receive some good news.

