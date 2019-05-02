News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 17:00:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Derrick Davis Talks U-M, Zordich, More

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Sophomore athlete Derrick Davis (Brandon Brown)

Michigan offered Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway sophomore athlete Derrick Davis a while back and has steadily kept in contact with him. He visited Ann Arbor in February and got the relationship-building process off to a good start during that trip.

