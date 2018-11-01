Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 18:00:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Devell Washington Will Be At U-M Again

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

A2nkxqy8skdsejpsjjz2
Three-star junior wide receiver Devell Washington will be back in Ann Arbor again and has a bold prediction for the game.
Brandon Brown

Bay City (Mich.) Central three-star wide receiver Devell Washington has already caught two games at Michigan this fall and he'll be back this weekend for the Penn State matchup. The 6-4, 205-pounder definitely feels like a priority for U-M and wants to make sure the coaches know he's just as interested in them as they are in him.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}