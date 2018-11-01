Michigan Football Recruiting: Devell Washington Will Be At U-M Again
Bay City (Mich.) Central three-star wide receiver Devell Washington has already caught two games at Michigan this fall and he'll be back this weekend for the Penn State matchup. The 6-4, 205-pounder definitely feels like a priority for U-M and wants to make sure the coaches know he's just as interested in them as they are in him.
