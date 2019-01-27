Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-27 13:55:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Devin Hightower Talks Visit, U-M Offer

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Xnq0myjk5zfehgx4zdf7
Junior linebacker Devin Hightower had been on campus before but this last visit was a bit more special.
Brandon Brown

Akron (Ohio) Hoban junior outside linebacker Devin Hightower has been to Michigan before but Saturday's visit is going to stick with him for a while. The 6-2, 205-pounder got a chance to spend some time with the coaches and headed back to Ohio with an offer because of it.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}