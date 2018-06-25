Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star cornerback DJ Turner II announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Turner is pledge No. 15 in Michigan's 2019 class and keeps things rolling for U-M after a stellar visit weekend.

His commitment also marks the seventh on in the last week alone, joining likes of Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez, Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All, Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet in the 2019 class, and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon and Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star receiver Kalil Branham in the 2020 class.

Although he's not rated very highly as a three-star prospect, Turner racked up more than 30 offers and had a top final group consisting of Clemson, Florida and Notre Dame along with the Wolverines. Schools like Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee and Wisconsin also offered the 5-11, 160-pounder.

Stay tuned for more on his commitment in the days to come.