News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-27 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Domani Jackson Calls U-M His 'Dream School'

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Hsxltuy691hzageiosug
Freshman safety Domani Jackson is a big timer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei safety Domani Jackson is just a freshman but he's already a national recruit. The 6-1, 180-pounder claims offers from across the country and Michigan is now one of them.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}