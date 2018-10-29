Michigan Football Recruiting: Don Brown Checks In On Top Targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Michigan coaching staff racked up some frequent flyer miles during the bye week with coaches hitting all corners of the country to check in on some of their top targets. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown stayed close to home base for some visits but also headed down to Florida and spent some time in New England, his home region. Here's a list of players who popped up in front of Dr. Blitz.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news