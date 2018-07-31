Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been doing work on the recruiting trail in the northeast region, and not just on the defensive side of the ball.

2021 Milton (Mass.) Milton Academy offensive guard Greg Crippen was at Michigan’s BBQ at the Big House on Saturday, and came away impressed.

“I really loved it,” Crippen said. “I loved talking to the coaches and meeting the players. I’d already been to campus, but it was great being back there.”