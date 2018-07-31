Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Don Brown Puts In Work With OL Greg Crippen

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is the lead recruiter in the northeast region.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been doing work on the recruiting trail in the northeast region, and not just on the defensive side of the ball.

2021 Milton (Mass.) Milton Academy offensive guard Greg Crippen was at Michigan’s BBQ at the Big House on Saturday, and came away impressed.

“I really loved it,” Crippen said. “I loved talking to the coaches and meeting the players. I’d already been to campus, but it was great being back there.”

