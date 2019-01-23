Michigan Football Recruiting: Donovan Edwards Feels Like A Priority For U-M
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High sophomore athlete Donovan Edwards has had a Michigan offer in hand for some time and the interest between both parties seems to grow by the day. Edwards visited Michigan on Saturday and left feeling like a top priority.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news