Michigan Football Recruiting: Dwight McGlothern Beyond High On U-M
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern was in San Antonio to check out the All-American Bowl since he'll be playing in it next year and was wearing two big Michigan rubberbands while cruising around the sidelines. He had a lot of other schools on his wrists too, but U-M is definitely one of the schools sticking out to him early.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news