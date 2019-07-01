News More News
Michigan Football Recruiting: Eamonn Dennis Discusses Why He Committed

Andrew Hussey


Three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis. (UMass Football Blog)

Worcester (Mass.) St. Johns three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis used the huge official visit weekend a week ago to figure out where he wanted to commit.

Dennis’ visit to Michigan pushed the Wolverines over the edge in his mind and he decided to pull the trigger and become one of nine commitments from that weekend.

“I sat down with my parents and we talked about it,” Dennis said. “It was down to Michigan and Syracuse, but I thought about it more and Michigan checked off all the boxes for me. Great competition, great education, great coaching staff and they send a lot of guys to the NFL.”

