Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian head coach Tim Hardy has talked with TheWolverine.com before but it's always been about U-M signee Christopher Hinton. This week down in San Antonio, Hardy was coaching the East team's wide receivers, giving him a chance to put eyes on another U-M signee, Cornelius Johnson. Hardy only spent a few days with Johnson but really took note of Johnson's abilities and personality while preparing for the All-American Bowl.