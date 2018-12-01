Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

The 5-10, 185-pounder has been on decommit watch almost since the day he pledged to the Wolverines. Gray verbally committed to Michigan but almost immediately began looking at other schools and taking visits to places like Tennessee, Ole Miss and Alabama. People close to his recruitment tipped off TheWolverine.com early that he likely would never sign with the Wolverines and today it finally played out that way.

Michigan appears to have a future bell cow in Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet and also has several "athlete" types committed who could get a chance to carry the ball once at U-M.

The staff also evaluated and offered Sebring (Fla.) High three-star running back DJ Williams yesterday. The 5-10, 205-pounder has been committed to Appalachian State since July, but has recently picked up some big time offers and is definitely looking around. The Florida back has already taken official visits to Auburn and Miami, and intends to check out Georgia and Texas still. Michigan is now involved and would love for official visit No. 5 to be in Ann Arbor.