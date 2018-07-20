Michigan picked up a commitment from Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray on July 1 and in doing so, landed a premiere playmaker out of the backfield. The 5-10, 185-pounder does a little bit of everything as a running back and Rivals.com southeast recruiting analyst Woody Wommack has seen it in person. Wommack likes Gray's skill set and thinks he'll find a role at the next level.