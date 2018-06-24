I just want to thank god, my parents , all the coaches that coached me throughout my football career, and all the teams that recruited me but I decided to commit to the University Of Michigan #EarnIt #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zSCdvzFQXp

All picked up his Michigan offer in mid-May and very quickly started giving the Wolverines a serious look. All has impressed all offseason and started reeling in some big time offers because of it. He picked up an offer from Wisconsin on May 8, which was followed by Michigan, Notre Dame and Florida State over the next two weeks.

The 6-4, 223-pounder camped at Michigan last Monday and impressed tight ends coach Sherrone Moore. The impressive performance resulted in All being invited to return this weekend, which obviously led to a very good visit experience and ultimately a commitment. He wasn't planning on committing until after his senior year but the visit blew him away and he decided to pull the trigger.

All is commitment No. 12 in Michigan's 2019 class and keeps U-M's class ranking at No. 18 in the country per Rivals.com's team rankings.