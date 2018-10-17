Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-17 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Ethan West Has U-M On Top After Visit

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ounlqlfwhtluw8tb1nee
Four-star outside linebacker Ethan West is being recruited hard by Michigan and he's more than reciprocating the interest.

Mosley (Va.) Cosby four-star outside linebacker Ethan West made the more-than 600-mile trip from his home to Ann Arbor last weekend for U-M's prime time matchup against Wisconsin and left very impressed with the around the Michigan program.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}