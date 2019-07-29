Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines hosted a few prospects from Tennessee for its BBQ recruiting event on Saturday, which included Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy class of 2021 offensive guard Noah Josey.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder enjoyed his visit in Ann Arbor.

"The Michigan visit was great," Josey said. "I was able to see it for the first time and it exceeded my expectations. The facilities were amazing, and it is obvious how much the coaches want you to be the best version of you."

