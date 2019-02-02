Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-02 18:37:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Fadil Diggs Likes Jersey Connection At U-M

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

I1bmlfzzpgflumm3iaex
Four-star defensive end Fadil Diggs has more than 30 offers and Michigan is now one of them.
Matthew Hatfield (VirginiaPreps.com)

Michigan was offer No. 31 for Camden (N.J.) Wilson four-star weakside defensive end Fadil Diggs so reeling in new tenders is nothing new for the 6-6, 229-pounder. Still, the big junior was very excited to receive an offer from Michigan and was eager to speak about it.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}