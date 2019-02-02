Michigan Football Recruiting: Fadil Diggs Likes Jersey Connection At U-M
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan was offer No. 31 for Camden (N.J.) Wilson four-star weakside defensive end Fadil Diggs so reeling in new tenders is nothing new for the 6-6, 229-pounder. Still, the big junior was very excited to receive an offer from Michigan and was eager to speak about it.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news