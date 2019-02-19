Michigan Football Recruiting: Five Illinois Targets To Watch
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Michigan landed the top player out of the state of Illinois in 2019 in four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan and could do it again in 2020. Here's a look at five prospects from The Land of Lincoln who are seriously options for the Wolverines.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news