Michigan Football Recruiting: Five Ohio Targets To Watch
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Michigan signed six prospects from the state of Ohio in 2019 and already has a pledge from one in 2020 in three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham. The Michigan staff has offered 14 players from The Buckeye State and is in decent shape with several. Here's a look at five prospects from the state of Ohio that U-M seems to have a legitimate shot with.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news