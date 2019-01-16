Four-star all-purpose back Michael Drennen II has been high on Michigan for a long time, even before he had an offer.

Michigan signed six prospects from the state of Ohio in 2019 and could look to add around that many to the roster in the 2020 cycle. The Wolverines already have a verbal pledge in place from Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham and could add a few more. Here are five prospects from the state of Ohio who are giving Michigan a serious look early in 2019.

Note: Drennen has been high on Michigan for a long time, even before he had an offer from the Wolverines. Drennen's father is a big time fan of the Wolverines as well, but mom is more of a home-state Buckeye supporter. Drennen holds an offer from Ohio State, which is always tough to compete with, but Ohio State already has a commitment from a running back in the 2020 class. Drennen has been on game day visits to both Michigan and Ohio State several times and appears to be highest on those two programs.

Note: As the No. 43 overall prospect in the country, Henry is coveted and holds an offer from the Buckeyes. It's hard to imagine him not ending up in Columbus if OSU truly wants him but the 6-5, 265-pounder did visit Ann Arbor several times this past fall for Michigan games. He's got a lot of big time offers and likely won't be making a decision anytime soon.

Note: McClain also holds offers from both Michigan and Ohio State but is very good friends and former teammate of Michigan early enrollee Erick All. That could give U-M more of a chance than normal with an Ohio native being recruited by the Buckeyes but it remains to be seen exactly where McClain is on either program's board.

Note: Despite being 6-5, 218 pounds, extremely impressive from a physical standpoint and ranked No. 152 overall in the country, Thomas does not have an offer from Ohio State. The Wolverines have been involved for a while and hosted the No. 10 outside linebacker in the country for several games this past fall. Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Wisconsin are some of the bigger programs on Thomas' offer list with U-M also in the mix. It'll be interesting to see if Ohio State gets involved because if they do, the chances of the Buckeyes landing both Thomas and his friend and teammate Darrion Henry goes up.