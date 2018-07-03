Michigan Football Recruiting: Five-Star OT Myles Hinton Has U-M In Top Five
Last night, 2020 Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star offensive tackle Myles Hinton put Michigan in his top five, along with Clemson, Georgia, Stanford and Northwestern.
He is the younger brother of 2019 Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star defensive end Chris Hinton, who is committed to the Wolverines, and is the highest rated commit in their 2019 class.
Education is clearly a focus, which gives Michigan a great balance of football and academics that Hinton appears to be very interested in.
Top Five pic.twitter.com/xbl7JoykhD— Myles Hinton (@myles_hint75) July 3, 2018
Hinton is currently the No. 5 overall player in the 2020 class. He would fill a huge need at tackle if he joins U-M.
Michigan's 2019 class is No. 3 in the country, behind only Alabama and Texas A&M.
The 2020 class has three commits: Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren, Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon and Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham.
