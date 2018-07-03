Last night, 2020 Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star offensive tackle Myles Hinton put Michigan in his top five, along with Clemson, Georgia, Stanford and Northwestern.

He is the younger brother of 2019 Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star defensive end Chris Hinton, who is committed to the Wolverines, and is the highest rated commit in their 2019 class.

Education is clearly a focus, which gives Michigan a great balance of football and academics that Hinton appears to be very interested in.