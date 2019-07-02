Kentucky might be tough to beat for hometown, 2021 four-star wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, but there are a few schools with a shot.

Crowdus fits the bill as a fit for new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' "speed in space" model, having clocked a 4.40 at the Best of the Midwest Camp in February. He's got a reported 40-plus inch vertical and is an incredible athlete, electric with the ball in his hands.

Ohio State, Tennessee and others were the latest to jump in with offers, and Crowdus is hopeful U-M will follow suit.

"The whole staff is following me now," Crowdus reported recently. "I feel like it's going to come."

He admitted he still has a lot to learn about the Michigan program.

"All I know right now is they’re sponsored by Jordan. I love Jordan gear," he said.

"I want to go where I'm going to get the ball most. I can go deep, short ..."

He proved it last year, notching 37 receptions for 831 yards (22.5 per catch) and 11 touchdowns in 12 games as a sophomore.



He's the prototypical slot receiver in a Gattis offense ... but he's also the No. 1 player in his home state. Many believe the Wildcats are heavy favorites, but there's still plenty of time to recruit the junior.

"U-K, they’re my home school. They're on me every day," he said. "Penn State, Louisvile, OSU ... I feel like they’re going to start picking it up, and Tennessee."

Virginia, Louisville and Purdue are others who have really turned up the heat, he added. But if Michigan offered ...

"That would be tough," he said. "I don’t know whaat I would do."

The plan for now, however, is to "keep waiting" and going through the process. He plans to attend the Penn State - Michigan white out game this season in addition to Oregon vs. Colorado, experience more college football before making a decision.



