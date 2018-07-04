Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

West Aurora (Ill.) High School football coach Nate Eiler hasn’t seen a single player like 2020 Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren in his high school coaching career.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman committed to Michigan on Monday, becoming the third member of U-M’s 2020 class — and first defensive lineman.