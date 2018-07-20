Michigan Football Recruiting: From The Film Room - Zach Charbonnet
Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet committed to Michigan on June 24 giving the staff a very complete back with very few weaknesses. Charbonnet has been massively productive at one of California's powerhouse high schools and he still looks like he's getting bigger, stronger and better. Take a look at his film and try not to be ridiculously impressed.
