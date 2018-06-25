Johnson is pledge No. 16 in Michigan's 2019 class and continues U-M's hot streak after its big recruiting event over the weekend.

His commitment also marks the eighth one in the last week alone, joining likes of Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez, Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All, Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnet three-star cornerback DJ Turner II and Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet in the 2019 class, and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon and Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star receiver Kalil Branham in the 2020 class.

Johnson is currently unranked by Rivals.com but the 5-11, 175-pounder has an outstanding highlight tape. Johnson had just picked up an offer from Florida State, a team that appeared to have a real shot with him, a few days before embarking on Ann Arbor for his official visit, but it was too little, too late for the Noles. Johnson also claimed offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Oregon and others. The speedy athlete is expected to be used as a slot receiver/all-purpose back/wildcat quarterback/return man in Ann Arbor because of his versatile skill set with the ball in his hands.

Stay tuned for more on his commitment in the days to come.