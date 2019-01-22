Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Giles Jackson Enjoys Meeting With Josh Gattis


Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Four-star wide receiver Giles Jackson is very excited to play for new U-M assistant coach Josh Gattis.
Giles Jackson

Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star wide receiver Giles Jackson committed to Michigan back in September and is now signed as an official member of U-M's 2019 class. At the time of Jackson's commitment, Jim McElwain was coaching the wide receivers. Now, it'll be Josh Gattis coaching up Jackson and his constituents and the 5-9, 183-pounder could not be more excited about it.

