Michigan Football Recruiting: Giles Jackson Enjoys Meeting With Josh Gattis
Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star wide receiver Giles Jackson committed to Michigan back in September and is now signed as an official member of U-M's 2019 class. At the time of Jackson's commitment, Jim McElwain was coaching the wide receivers. Now, it'll be Josh Gattis coaching up Jackson and his constituents and the 5-9, 183-pounder could not be more excited about it.
