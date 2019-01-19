Michigan Football Recruiting: Giles Jackson Gears Up For Polynesian Bowl
The All-American Bowl and the Under Armour All-American Bowl are the two main events when it comes to high school postseason all-star games but the Polynesian Bowl is in its third year of existence and is starting to draw some nice talent. Partially reserved for players of Polynesian descent, the bowl game also extends offers to athletes of all backgrounds and
Michigan will be represented in the game by Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star wide receiver Giles Jackson.
The No. 37 wide receiver and No. 233 overall player in the country has a lot of personality and a lot of game giving him a chance to shine in the contest.
The final high school all-star game for class of 2019 prospects kicks off tonight at 12 midnight eastern time. The game will be played in Aloha Stadium and will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
