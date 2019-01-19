The All-American Bowl and the Under Armour All-American Bowl are the two main events when it comes to high school postseason all-star games but the Polynesian Bowl is in its third year of existence and is starting to draw some nice talent. Partially reserved for players of Polynesian descent, the bowl game also extends offers to athletes of all backgrounds and

Michigan will be represented in the game by Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star wide receiver Giles Jackson.