{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 08:00:00 -0500') }}

Michigan Football Recruiting: Giovanni El-Hadi's Coach Talks Game, Future

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Sophomore offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi is commitment No. 1 for Michigan in 2021.
Brandon Brown

Michigan procured a commitment from Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson sophomore offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi in mid-March and landed a developing, athletic big man in the process. Stevenson head coach Justin Newcomb has seen it first hand and really thinks Michigan is landing an unpolished gem in El-Hadi.

