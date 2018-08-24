Ticker
football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Ian Stewart Talks U-M, Overall Recruitment

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Four-star athlete Ian Stewart has been to Michigan many times and loves the fact that he has U-M as an option.
Brandon Brown

Gibraltar (Mich.) Carlson four-star athlete Ian Stewart picked up his Michigan offer in June and swung by Ann Arbor in late-July for the BBQ at The Big House. The 6-3, 185-pounder kicked off his junior campaign on Thursday night and after an unfortunate 49-35 loss to Woodhaven, recapped how much he enjoyed his time on campus. The No. 22 athlete and No. 216 overall player nationally really got a great vibe while spending the day around the coaches and other recruits.

