Michigan made another offer inside powerhouse football program IMG Academy (Fla.) last week, a school in which top athletes from across the nation often go to further their athletic careers. This time it was junior wide receiver Michael Redding on the receiving end of the offer. Michigan currently holds a commitment from 2019 cornerback DJ Turner, also a member of IMG Academy’s football team, and likely a player that goes up against Redding on a daily basis in practice.

Redding, originally from Pensacola (Fla.) in the panhandle of the state, says that Michigan will be under consideration despite the distance from home, which won’t be an issue.





