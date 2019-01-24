Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Jacob Taylor Is A Name To Watch

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Sophomore defensive back Jacob Taylor is definitely a name to watch as a long, athletic cornerback.
Nick Lucero

Detroit Cass Tech sophomore cornerback Jacob Taylor is still looking for his first offer and his high school coaches are quite certain it won't be long before a program pulls the trigger. The 5-9, 152-pounder hasn't played a ton for the Technicians just yet but will soon and should get a lot more attention because of it. The Michigan staff is keeping an eye on Taylor as of right now and got a chance to do so in person last Saturday.

