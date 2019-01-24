Michigan Football Recruiting: Jacob Taylor Is A Name To Watch
Detroit Cass Tech sophomore cornerback Jacob Taylor is still looking for his first offer and his high school coaches are quite certain it won't be long before a program pulls the trigger. The 5-9, 152-pounder hasn't played a ton for the Technicians just yet but will soon and should get a lot more attention because of it. The Michigan staff is keeping an eye on Taylor as of right now and got a chance to do so in person last Saturday.
