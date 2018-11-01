Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Jaheem Joseph Ready For Penn State Game

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Junior athlete Jaheem Joseph is excited to be back in Ann Arbor this weekend.
Jaheem Joseph

Miami Monsignor Pace athlete Jaheem Joseph picked up his Michigan offer back in June and he's been on campus since then. The 5-10, 170-pounder is on U-M's radar but may not be one of the top targets in the 2020 class, Still, the Miami native is glad to have contact with U-M and looks forward to building up relationships moving forward.

