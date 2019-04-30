Michigan Football Recruiting: Jaheim Thomas Still In Contact With U-M
Michigan offered Cincinnati Princeton four-star outside linebacker Jaheim Thomas a long time ago and he's always been just sort of in the mix. He's highly ranked but is a bit of a tweener and that had teams, including Michigan, taking their time with him a bit. Lately, however, the 6-5, 218-pounder has been on an incredible hot streak and it seems to have really shaken up his recruitment.
