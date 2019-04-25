Michigan Football Recruiting: Jalen Berger Giving U-M A Serious Look
Michigan offered Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star running back Jalen Berger long, long ago and he's been high on the Wolverines ever since. Yesterday, the 6-0, 195-pounder spent the day in Ann Arbor and things could not have gone better.
