JD Johnson Goes Blue
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Phoenix Pinnacle three-star pro-style quarterback JD Johnson has announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
❗️COMMITTED❗️〽️ pic.twitter.com/HNw1XMMmQr— JD Johnson (@jd10johnson) December 21, 2018
Johnson just picked up his Michigan offer on Dec. 6 but immediately took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor last weekend and is now a part of U-M's 2020 class. The junior has been backing up five-star quarterback and Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler but will get his time to shine next fall as a senior starter.
Johnson is pledge No. 5 in Michigan's 2020 class, which is now ranked No. 11 in the country according to the Rivals.com team rankings.
Even though Johnson has spent time serving as Rattler's backup, he's still managed to put together a pretty nice highlight reel. At 6-4, 187 pounds, he's a little thin but really has all of the tools that you look for in a quarterback.
For a junior that hasn't played a ton yet he's very aware on the field. His tape shows him sliding and moving in the and keeping his head on a swivel while defenders are all around him. He also seems to have great poise when the play breaks down.
Physically, he's solid in all areas. He doesn't appear to have a rocket arm but he throws the ball with phenomenal touch and definitely isn't lacking in the arm strength area. He's also a solid athlete. He'll never be labeled as a dual-threat quarterback but he can run if needed and does a good job picking up unexpected yards or carrying the ball on designed runs.
Overall, he looks like the kind of prospect who will blow up as a senior. He's going to continue to fill out and should put up big numbers as the starter next fall. His arm strength should improve and he'll definitely be a candidate to earn his fourth star.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook