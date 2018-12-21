Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Johnson is pledge No. 5 in Michigan's 2020 class, which is now ranked No. 11 in the country according to the Rivals.com team rankings.

Johnson just picked up his Michigan offer on Dec. 6 but immediately took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor last weekend and is now a part of U-M's 2020 class. The junior has been backing up five-star quarterback and Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler but will get his time to shine next fall as a senior starter.

Even though Johnson has spent time serving as Rattler's backup, he's still managed to put together a pretty nice highlight reel. At 6-4, 187 pounds, he's a little thin but really has all of the tools that you look for in a quarterback.

For a junior that hasn't played a ton yet he's very aware on the field. His tape shows him sliding and moving in the and keeping his head on a swivel while defenders are all around him. He also seems to have great poise when the play breaks down.

Physically, he's solid in all areas. He doesn't appear to have a rocket arm but he throws the ball with phenomenal touch and definitely isn't lacking in the arm strength area. He's also a solid athlete. He'll never be labeled as a dual-threat quarterback but he can run if needed and does a good job picking up unexpected yards or carrying the ball on designed runs.

Overall, he looks like the kind of prospect who will blow up as a senior. He's going to continue to fill out and should put up big numbers as the starter next fall. His arm strength should improve and he'll definitely be a candidate to earn his fourth star.