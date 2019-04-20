Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-20 20:00:43 -0500') }} football

JD Johnson On Josh Gattis, U-M's New Offense After Official Visit

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Four-star quarterback JD Johnson had looked at a few other schools but his recent visit to U-M seems to have solidified things.
JD Johnson

Phoenix Pinnacle four-star pro-style quarterback JD Johnson committed to Michigan in December of last year, which was just a few weeks before new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was hired. It's been well documented this spring that Gattis is changing things in a big way in Ann Arbor so it was very important for the 6-4, 187-pound Johnson to get back on campus in an official capacity and spend some time with U-M's new offensive mind.

