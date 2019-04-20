JD Johnson On Josh Gattis, U-M's New Offense After Official Visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Phoenix Pinnacle four-star pro-style quarterback JD Johnson committed to Michigan in December of last year, which was just a few weeks before new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was hired. It's been well documented this spring that Gattis is changing things in a big way in Ann Arbor so it was very important for the 6-4, 187-pound Johnson to get back on campus in an official capacity and spend some time with U-M's new offensive mind.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news