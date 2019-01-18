Michigan Football Recruiting: John Young Ready For First Visit To Ann Arbor
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan was hoping to have a junior day recruiting event this weekend but Mother Nature had other plans. The staff decided to cancel the event due to expended inclement weather but that's not going to keep Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy-Louisville four-star offensive tackle John Young from making his way to Ann Arbor. The 6-6, 295-pounder is excited to check out U-M in person for the first time.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news