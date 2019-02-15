Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Jonah Monheim To Give U-M A Hard Look

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Qht7aigm5qwda46qhfav
Jonah Monheim

Michigan offered eight offensive tackles in January and February so far including Moorpark (Calif.) High's Jonah Monheim. The 6-4, 280-pounder is unranked as of right now but has stacked up 15 offers from some pretty solid programs. His tender from Michigan just came through a week ago and it was one he had been hoping for.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}